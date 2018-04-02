FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2018 / 1:44 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Supreme Court throws out Arizona police excessive force suit

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sided with an Arizona police officer in a case testing the constitutional limits for the use of force, throwing out a lawsuit brought against him by a woman he shot four times in her driveway while she held a large kitchen knife.

The justices overturned a 2016 lower court ruling that had allowed the civil rights lawsuit seeking at least $150,000 in damages from University of Arizona Police Department Corporal Andrew Kisela to proceed. The wounded woman, Amy Hughes, had accused Kisela of using excessive force in violation of the U.S. Constitution’s Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

