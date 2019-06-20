U.S. Supreme Court to decide legality of Puerto Rico financial board appointments

The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to decide whether members of Puerto Rico’s federally created financial oversight board were lawfully appointed in a dispute that could disrupt the panel’s restructuring of about $120 billion of the bankrupt U.S. commonwealth’s debt.

The justices will hear an appeal by the board after a lower court ruled in February that the 2016 appointments of its seven members violated the U.S. Constitution because they were not confirmed by the Senate.

Creditors challenging the appointments filed appeals separately, asking the Supreme Court to find that the decisions made by the board are invalid because its members were unlawfully installed. The justices also agreed to hear that part of the dispute.

The court scheduled oral arguments for October in a bid to resolve the issue quickly. The board is overseeing the restructuring of debt and pension obligations through a form of bankruptcy.

The legal challenge to the board’s composition was brought in 2017 by Puerto Rico creditors including Aurelius Investment, LLC, a hedge fund that holds Puerto Rico bonds, and Unión de Trabajadores de la Industria Eléctrica y Riego, Inc, a labor group that represents workers at Puerto Rico’s government-owned electricity utility.

Bondholders face losses as a result of debt restructuring while the labor group has said that the board’s proposed restructuring of the utility’s debt would violate the terms of a collective bargaining agreement and lead to its members having worse working conditions.

In an effort to resolve the dispute, the White House on June 18 officially sent nominations for the board’s current members to the Senate. The Trump administration also filed its own appeal to the Supreme Court defending the original appointments.

In the meantime, the oversight board has asked an appeals court to extend a July 15 deadline it set for the board’s seven members to be reappointed or replaced.