Factbox: Kavanaugh's Supreme Court bid hinges on Flake, other swing votes

(Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court will hinge on the votes of a handful of senators, including Jeff Flake of Arizona.

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) speaks during a Judiciary Committee meeting to vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to be a U.S. Supreme Court associate justice on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Flake, a Republican, backed Kavanaugh in a committee vote on Friday, but extracted a verbal commitment for an FBI inquiry into sexual misconduct allegations against the nominee.

The intervention by Flake, who is in his final weeks as a senator, means a final Senate vote on the nomination could be delayed for up to a week.

Flake was among 11 Republicans to vote for Kavanaugh at the committee level, overcoming 10 Democrats’ no votes, with the nomination next going to the full Senate.

The committee vote came after dramatic testimony over almost nine hours on Thursday from Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her decades ago.

The Senate is controlled 51-49 by Republicans, making each vote crucial.

Here are the swing votes likely to decide whether Kavanaugh could be confirmed on the Senate floor.

Senate Judiciary Committee meets to vote on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

REPUBLICANS

* Jeff Flake. While he voted in favor of confirming Kavanaugh at the committee level, Flake said he had a verbal agreement with other lawmakers that the FBI would look into the allegations made by Ford and other women against the nominee, a conservative appeals court judge. It was unclear if Flake’s floor vote would be contingent on the week-long FBI probe took place or what it finds. Flake is not running for re-election.

* Susan Collins. A moderate who sometimes breaks from party ranks, Collins has said that if Kavanaugh lied about allegations of sexual misconduct, “That would be disqualifying.”

* Lisa Murkowski. An occasional party renegade, she has not said how she will vote. Murkowski met privately late on Thursday with Collins, Flake and Democrat Joe Manchin. Earlier in the day she told Reuters: “I find Dr. Ford’s testimony to be credible.”

DEMOCRATS

* Heidi Heitkamp. Facing a re-election campaign in North Dakota, a heavily pro-Trump state, she had called for further investigation of Ford’s allegations.

* Joe Manchin. Also up for re-election in the pro-Trump state of West Virginia, he met with Republicans late Thursday.

* Doug Jones. The first Democratic senator elected from Alabama in more than 20 years, he must show he can be independent-minded to stay in office. The Kavanaugh vote could be a test.