U.S. appeals court hands win to Trump on transgender military ban

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In a legal victory for U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, a federal appeals court on Friday threw out a lower court ruling that blocked a policy barring certain transgender people from serving in the U.S. armed forces, which the government said is important for military readiness.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit overturned a decision by a federal judge in Washington, D.C. to block the Trump policy because it likely violates the constitutional rights of transgender recruits and service members.

The victory is limited, however. Though the appeals court sided with the administration, other federal courts issued injunctions against the policy, which applied nationwide. The administration has already asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on the issue.