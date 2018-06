WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said he probably will not ask the person he nominates for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court how they would vote on the 1973 Roe v. Wade landmark abortion ruling.

FILE PHOTO: A man holds a flag outside the U.S. Supreme Court, as the Trump v. Hawaii case regarding travel restrictions in the U.S. remains pending, in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

In an excerpt of an interview on Fox Business Network to be aired on Sunday, Trump said: “I don’t think I’m going to be so specific.”