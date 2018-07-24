FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
July 24, 2018 / 7:09 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Senate Democrats press for documents on Supreme Court nominee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate on Thursday charged that Republicans were “dragging their feet” in providing documents needed to properly vet President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, with Republicans countering that the demand for documents was a tactic designed to delay a Senate vote.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters at the Capitol as fallout continued over U.S. President Donald Trump's Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Washington, U.S., July 17, 2018. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

“If Judge (Brett) Kavanaugh is the right man for the bench that the Republicans say he is, if he’s a fair-minded jurist that they claim he is, why are Republicans hiding his full record from the Senate and from the American people,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, speaking to reporters ahead of Schumer, said no “delaying tactic” would push a Senate vote on the nominee past election day in November.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.