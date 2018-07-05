FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 9:44 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Trump says to announce top court pick Monday at 9 p.m.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will announce his nominee for a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court is seen as the court nears the end of its term in Washington, U.S., June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Erin Schaff/File Photo

Trump told reporters during a flight to Montana for a rally that he would make his decision by Sunday on who he wants to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who is retiring, and that he had narrowed his search to four finalists, and was focusing primarily on just two or three.

Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann

