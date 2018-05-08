Factbox: The court scorebox for Trump and his challengers

(Reuters) - Since President Donald Trump took office in January 2017, he and his administration have been swamped with lawsuits attacking his conduct and policies. The administration has lost more frequently in court than its challengers, but it has also had significant wins. And, since separate lawsuits on some issues have been filed in numerous courts, the administration has sometimes won a favorable ruling from one judge, only to have the policy blocked by another. Here are the key issues on which each side has scored wins.
ISSUES PRODUCING WINS FOR ADMINISTRATION - 11
Border wall
Voter fraud commission
Deregulation order
Obamacare birth control subsidy
Emoluments
Sanctuary cities funding
Contraception rule
Travel ban
Withdrawal of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)
Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) leadership
Natural gas waste rule
ISSUES PRODUCING WINS FOR BOTH SIDES - 6
Emoluments
Sanctuary cities funding
Contraception rule
Travel ban
DACA withdrawal
Natural gas waste rule
POLICIES BLOCKED BY COURTS DESPITE OTHER RULINGS FAVORING ADMINISTRATION - 4
Sanctuary cities funding
Contraception rule
DACA withdrawal
Travel ban (injunctions against ban were later lifted by the U.S. Supreme Court allowing policy to go into effect)
Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Sue Horton