U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump financial records cases by teleconference in May

FILE PHOTO: The building of the U.S. Supreme Court is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Monday it will hear arguments by teleconference next month in a high-profile dispute over whether President Donald Trump’s tax and financial records should be disclosed and other cases due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The court also will hear arguments by teleconference in a case over the complex U.S. presidential election system focusing on whether Electoral College electors are free to break their pledges to back the candidate who wins their state’s popular vote. The justices will participate remotely, court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said.

The court will hear those cases and a handful of others on May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13.

Trump’s appeals in three separate cases to prevent his financial records from being handed over to Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives committees and a New York prosecutor were postponed on March 16 over concern about the coronavirus.