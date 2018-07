WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he met with four potential Supreme Court justices on Monday morning.

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court is seen as the court nears the end of its term in Washington, U.S., June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Erin Schaff/File Photo

The Republican president told reporters at the White House he will meet with two or three additional candidates and make a decision on a nominee in the next few days. An opening was created on the high court last week when Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement.