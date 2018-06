ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he plans to announce his nominee for a coming vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court on July 9 and that he has five finalists, including two women.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return from Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, to Washington, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One enroute to his private golf club in New Jersey from Washington, Trump said he may interview two contenders for the nomination this weekend in New Jersey.