October 6, 2018 / 7:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says Kavanaugh will do 'great, great' job on Supreme Court

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he was looking forward to a Senate confirmation vote on his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday and said the conservative judge would do a “great, great” job on the court.

U.S. President Donald Trump pauses while addressing supporters during a campaign rally at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota, U.S., October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The embattled Kavanaugh was poised to win Senate confirmation later on Saturday, weathering sexual misconduct accusations and criticism of his character and temperament. Trump spoke to reporters on the White House lawn.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Jason Lange; writing by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Alistair Bell

