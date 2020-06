FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to discuss a Trump administration plan aimed at helping to prevent suicides by U.S. veterans and other Americans, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he planned to release a new list of conservative nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court after the high court dealt him a major setback on his hardline immigration policies.

Trump said he would release the list by Sept. 1. “Based on decisions being rendered now, this list is more important than ever before,” the Republican president said in a Twitter post.