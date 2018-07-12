Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Trump’s Supreme Court pick

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. president has chosen a friend of big business in Brett Kavanaugh. But he faces bigger questions from Senate democrats about executive power. Plus: Commodity giant Glencore faces mounting risks in Washington, and what’s behind the Chinese yuan’s downward slide.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.