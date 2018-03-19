FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 1:57 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

U.S. Supreme Court allows Flint water contamination lawsuit

Lawrence Hurley

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday gave the green light to two class-action lawsuits filed by residents of Flint, Michigan who are pursing civil rights claims against local and state officials over lead contamination in the city’s water supply.

FILE PHOTO - Running tap water is seen in Flint, a city struggling with the effects of lead-poisoned drinking water, Michigan May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

The justices left in place a July 2017 ruling by the Cincinnati, Ohio-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that revived the litigation after the lawsuits were thrown out by a lower court.

The high court rejected separate appeals filed by the city of Flint, Genesee County’s drainage commissioner and officials at the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Barbara Grzincic; Editing by Will Dunham

