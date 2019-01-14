Politics
January 14, 2019 / 2:47 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Trump appointee Whitaker

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker speaks at the Joint Terrorism Task Force office in New York, New York, U.S., November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday stayed out of the fight over whether President Donald Trump’s appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general is unlawful by rejecting a motion relating to the matter filed in a pending case.

The court turned away the request made by Barry Michaels, a criminal defendant in a federal case whose lawyers challenged Whitaker, a former federal prosecutor, being named in court papers as the acting attorney general after Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Nov. 7. The court in a brief order also declined to hear Michaels’ appeal in the underlying firearms-related criminal case.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

