U.S.
December 20, 2019 / 7:47 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Coutts & Co to pay additional $27.9 million under U.S. agreement

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Swiss bank Coutts & Co Ltd will pay an additional $27.9 million under an addendum to a 2015 non-prosecution agreement, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

The new payment comes after the Swiss bank paid a $78.4 million penalty under the original non-prosecution agreement signed on Dec. 23, 2015. In the new agreement, Coutts acknowledged it should have disclosed additional U.S.-related accounts at that time, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below