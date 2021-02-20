Japan air force officer, U.S. instructor killed in U.S. plane crash

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese air force officer and a U.S. Air Force instructor pilot were killed in a crash in Alabama, Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force said on Saturday.

The Japanese second lieutenant and the U.S. instructor crashed around 8 a.m. Japan time on Saturday (5 p.m. CST, 2300 GMT on Friday) as their T-38 was about to land at the Montgomery airport, the Japanese force said in a statement.

The lieutenant was learning maneuvering and other skills in the U.S. Air Force curriculum to become a fighter pilot, said Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing defence ministry sources.

The statement, which did not name the two, said details of the accident are being investigated.