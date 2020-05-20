U.S.
U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter crashes in Florida, pilot stable

(Reuters) - A U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter jet crashed upon landing on Tuesday night at a base in Florida and the pilot was ejected safely, the military said.

"An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 58th Fighter Sq crashed upon landing," the Eglin Air Force Base said bit.ly/2AD9IUW on Twitter, adding that the crash site was secured.

The pilot was in stable condition and there was no loss of life or damage to civilians, it said.

F-35A Lightning II is a single-seat, single-engine fighter aircraft made by Lockheed Martin Corp. The accident comes days after a F-22 jet crashed near the base bit.ly/2Zke4e3.

