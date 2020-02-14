Lawyer Avenatti convicted for trying to extort Nike

FILE PHOTO: Attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at United States Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Friday found Michael Avenatti guilty in a criminal trial accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc out of millions of dollars and defraud a youth basketball coach he represented.

The brash lawyer was all but unknown until two years ago when he began representing the adult film actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against U.S. President Donald Trump and making hundreds of television appearances.