U.S.
January 8, 2020 / 8:20 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Man convicted in 'Fast and Furious' murder of U.S. border agent sentenced to life

TUCSON, Ariz. (Reuters) - The man convicted of murder as the “triggerman” in the fatal 2010 shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in a case that exposed the ill-fated federal gun-running sting operation dubbed “Fast and Furious” was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison.

Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes, a Mexican national, was found guilty in February of slaying Brian Terry, 40, during a gun battle between border agents and several members of a “rip crew” looking to rob drug smugglers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The defendant was sentenced by a U.S. district judge in Tucson, Arizona.

Reporting by Paul Ingram in Tucson; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Chris Reese

