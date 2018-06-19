FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 12:13 AM / in an hour

U.S. charges ex-CIA employee with leaking classified data, child porn offenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. federal prosecutors on Monday charged a former CIA employee with allegedly leaking classified national defense information to an unnamed organization that publicly disseminates such data, as well as child pornography offenses.

Joshua Schulte, a New York City resident, was charged in a 13-count superseding indictment connected to alleged theft of classified information from the CIA, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said in a joint statement with U.S. Justice Department and FBI officials.

