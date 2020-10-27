NXIVM founder Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison: court hearing

India Oxenberg gives a victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing in the sex trafficking and racketeering case against NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere as Raniere sits with his lawyer Marc Agnifilo inside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in New York, U.S., New York, U.S., October 27, 2020 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Keith Raniere, the founder of the cult-like group NXIVM where women were kept on starvation diets, branded with his initials, and ordered to have sex with him, was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 years in prison following his conviction for sex trafficking and other crimes.

The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn, after a hearing where former NXIVM members spoke out against the 60-year-old Raniere.