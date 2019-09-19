Democratic donor charged with distributing drug resulting in death of man

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Democratic Party donor Ed Buck was charged in federal court in Los Angeles with distribution of the drug methamphetamine resulting in the death of a 26-year-old man, officials said on Thursday.

The man, Gemmel Moore, died at Buck’s West Hollywood apartment in July 2017, prosecutors said in court papers. Another, unidentified man died of an overdose at Buck’s apartment in January 2019, the document said.

Buck faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted of the federal charge related to the death of Moore, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.

Buck, 65, was arrested on Tuesday after a 37-year-old man, whose name has not been released, overdosed at his home earlier this month and survived the incident, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. He was charged in state court with one felony count each of battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house.

Buck appeared in criminal court in Los Angeles on Thursday in connection with the state charges.