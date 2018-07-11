U.S. charges second man in Fitbit stock hoax

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday said it had filed additional charges against a second man who it said was involved in a scheme last year to orchestrate a hoax takeover bid and manipulate Fitbit Inc’s stock price.

The SEC, in a statement, said it had charged the second man, Mark Burns, for purchasing call options after his alleged co-conspirator, Robert Murray, made a false filing to the regulatory agency. Murray was charged last year.