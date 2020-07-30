U.S. probing case of soldier killed at Fort Hood: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Gloria Guillen, the mother of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen who was was found dead after disappearing from the army base in Texas, during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday told the mother of a young female soldier killed at the Fort Hood, Texas, military base that the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Army were investigating her death.

“We didn’t want this swept under the rug,” Trump told the mother of Vanessa Guillen during a meeting in the Oval Office. “They’re doing a very strong investigation ... We’ll get to the bottom of it.”