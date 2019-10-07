Family of five, including three children, found dead of gunshot wounds in Massachusetts town

(Reuters) - Three children and two adults were found dead on Monday morning in a condo unit in Abington, Massachusetts, apparently shot to death, local law enforcement officials said.

Police found the bodies of a 40-year-old woman, a twin 9-year-old boy and girl, an 11-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man, all members of the same family, upon responding to a 911 call at approximately 7:30 a.m., Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference.

Cruz said it was an isolated incident and that all five people appeared to have died of gunshot wounds.

Authorities did not provide any information on a possible motive.

“There’s nothing glaring out there that would lead you to believe something like this event could happen,” Cruz said.

Officials did not release the names of the deceased have not, but local media reported that Abington Superintendent of Schools Peter Schafer had identified the victims as members of the Zaccardi family.

Abington is a small town located roughly 25 miles southeast of Boston.