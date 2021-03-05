Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee indicted for cryptocurrency fraud: U.S. officials

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - John McAfee, the antivirus software pioneer whose former company still bears his name, has been indicted on fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges stemming from two cryptocurrency schemes, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: John McAfee, co-founder of McAfee Crypto Team and CEO of Luxcore and founder of McAfee Antivirus, speaks at the Malta Blockchain Summit in St Julian's, Malta November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Authorities accused McAfee and his bodyguard, Jimmy Gale Watson Jr, of exploiting McAfee’s large Twitter following to artificially inflate prices of “altcoins” through a pump-and-dump scheme, and concealing payments McAfee received

from startup businesses to promote initial coin offerings.

McAfee and his accomplices allegedly reaped more than $13 million from the schemes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed related civil charges concerning the alleged pump-and-dump scheme.

Lawyers for McAfee and Watson could not immediately be identified.

McAfee is being detained in Spain following his arrest there on tax evasion charges, which was announced in October, the Justice Department said. Watson was arrested on Thursday night, the department added.

Both also face civil charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which in October accused McAfee of concealing more than $23.1 million he made from boosting seven cryptocurrency offerings on Twitter.

McAfee became the subject of a media frenzy in 2012 when he fled his home in Belize after police sought him for questioning about the death of a neighbor. They ultimately said he was not a suspect.

In the cryptocurrency cases, authorities said McAfee touted assets including Verge, Reddcoin and Dogecoin as part of a “Coin of the Day” or “Coin of the Week” tweet from around December 2017 through February 2018.

Authorities said McAfee held himself up as an expert on cybersecurity and cryptocurrency through his tweets, speeches and his role as a CEO of a publicly traded cryptocurrency company.

They also accused him of telling followers he had no stake in the coins, even as he touted how they “will change the world.”