U.S. charges 14 leaders of MS-13 with terrorism: DOJ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has indicted 14 leaders of the international criminal gang MS-13 on terrorism charges, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday.

The indictment, filed in Central Islip, New York and unsealed on Thursday, charged the individuals with conspiracies to support terrorists, commit acts of terrorism and finance terrorism, according to the department, which has been stepping up its crackdown on the group.