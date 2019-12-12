Clinton Portis, Carlos Rogers among former NFL players facing U.S. fraud charges

FILE PHOTO: Washington Redskins Clinton Portis celebrates his second touchdown in the second quarter against the Houston Texans during their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Molly Riley/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal authorities on Thursday charged 10 former National Football League players over an alleged scheme aimed at defrauding the U.S. athletes’ healthcare benefit program.

Former Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis and former Redskins cornerback Carlos Rogers were among those charged by the U.S. Justice Department, according to a notice by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for eastern Virginia.

Justice Department officials were due to announce details at a 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) news conference.

Portis, 38, played nine seasons with the Redskins and the Denver Broncos.

Rogers, 38, played 10 seasons with the Redskins, the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders.