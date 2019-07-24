China says opposes U.S. long-arm jurisdiction following Chinese firm's indictment

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it opposes the long-arm jurisdiction of the United States following the indictment of a Chinese firm by the U.S. Department of Justice on charges related to sanctions against North Korea.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks at a daily briefing.

Dandong Hongxiang Industrial Co., its owner and three managers were indicted on charges that they conspired to evade U.S. sanctions intended to stop North Korean firms from helping Pyongyang develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.