Premium Point founder, two others charged with mismarking securities

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced fraud charges against the founder of New York investment firm Premium Point Investments LP, as well as two former members of the firm.

In an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors said Premium Point founder Anilesh Ahuja, former partner Amin Majidi and former trader Jeremy Shor mismarked securities by hundreds of millions of dollars.

They are charged with securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy. Seth Rosenberg, a lawyer for Majidi, declined to comment on the charges. Lawyers for Ahuja and Shor could not immediately be reached.

The three men were taken into custody Wednesday morning and are expected to appear in Manhattan federal court later in the day, authorities said. In addition to the criminal charges, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday announced related civil charges against them.

Authorities said that from about 2014 to 2016, Ahuja, Majidi and Shor engaged in a scheme to mark up the value of assets held by hedge funds managed by Premium in reports to investors and potential investors. At the height of the scheme, authorities said, the value of the funds’ assets was inflated by more than $200 million.

Prosecutors also announced Wednesday that Ashish Dole, a former risk officer at the firm, and Frank Dinucci, a former broker-dealer, had already pleaded guilty to related charges and agreed to cooperate with authorities.