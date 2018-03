NEW YORK (Reuters) - Martin Shkreli, the former drug company executive who made headlines by jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug before he was accused and found guilty of defrauding investors, was sentenced to 7 years on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli arrives at U.S. District Court for the third day of jury deliberations in his securities fraud trial in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo

Shkreli, 34, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn federal court.