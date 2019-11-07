U.S. charges New York company with illegal Chinese equipment sales

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges accusing a New York company of exposing the U.S. government and private customers to security risks by illegally importing and selling surveillance and security equipment from China.

The charges against Aventura Technologies Inc, which is based in Commack, New York, and seven current and former employees were made public on Thursday in the federal court in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors said the defendants falsely told customers that Aventura’s products were made in the United States rather than imported, mainly from China, in a scheme that ran from 2006 until this month.

The company’s largest customers are U.S. government agencies including the Army, Navy and Air Force, prosecutors said.

“Aventura not only defrauded its customers, but also exposed them to serious known cybersecurity risks,” U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said at a news conference in Brooklyn.

Some defendants were expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn on Thursday. Their lawyers could not immediately be identified. Aventura did not immediately respond to a request for comment.