IEG Vantage sees U.S. winter wheat area down vs. year-ago: document

Stalks of soft red winter wheat are seen on a farm in Dixon, Illinois, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat seedings for harvest in 2019 stand at 31.513 million acres, private analytics firm IEG Vantage, formerly known as Informa Economics IEG, estimated on Friday.

That was down from the 32.535 million acres the U.S. Department of Agriculture said farmers planted a year earlier, according to IEG client notes seen by Reuters.

The firm’s winter wheat seedings figure includes 22.207 million acres of hard red winter wheat, 5.850 million acres of soft red winter wheat and 3.456 million acres of white winter wheat.

IEG Vantage also estimated U.S. 2018 all-cotton production at 18.472 million bales, below the USDA’s latest estimate of 18.588 million, the notes said.

On the global front, IEG Vantage left its estimates of corn and soybean production in Brazil and Argentina unchanged from its last monthly report.

The firm projected Brazil’s 2018/19 soybean crop at 122 million tonnes and Argentina’s crop at 56.5 million tonnes. For corn, IEG left its estimate of Brazil’s 2018/19 crop at 95 million tonnes and Argentina’s at 43 million tonnes.

The firm left its 2018/19 Argentina wheat production estimate unchanged at 19.25 million tonnes but trimmed its Brazilian wheat crop estimate to 4.5 million tonnes, down 1 million from last month.