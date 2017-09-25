FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. corn harvest seen 14 percent complete, soy 11 percent: Reuters poll
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Breakingviews
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 25, 2017 / 4:45 PM / in 25 days

U.S. corn harvest seen 14 percent complete, soy 11 percent: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s weekly crop progress report should show the U.S. corn harvest as 14 percent complete and the soybean harvest 11 percent complete, according to the average of estimates from 10 analysts polled by Reuters on Monday.

The poll forecast the corn crop would be rated 60 percent good to excellent as of Sunday, down from 61 percent the previous week, and the soybean crop rated 59 percent good to excellent, steady with the previous week.

The USDA plans to release its weekly update at 3 p.m. CDT on Monday.

Analysts on average estimated the U.S. 2018 winter wheat crop as 26 percent planted by Sunday, up from 13 percent the previous week.

Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.