U.S. corn harvest seen 14 percent complete, soy 11 percent: Reuters poll

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s weekly crop progress report should show the U.S. corn harvest as 14 percent complete and the soybean harvest 11 percent complete, according to the average of estimates from 10 analysts polled by Reuters on Monday.

The poll forecast the corn crop would be rated 60 percent good to excellent as of Sunday, down from 61 percent the previous week, and the soybean crop rated 59 percent good to excellent, steady with the previous week.

The USDA plans to release its weekly update at 3 p.m. CDT on Monday.

Analysts on average estimated the U.S. 2018 winter wheat crop as 26 percent planted by Sunday, up from 13 percent the previous week.