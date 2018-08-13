FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 5:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. corn, soy crop condition ratings likely to decline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture was expected to cut crop condition ratings for corn, soybeans and spring wheat due to dry weather in parts of the country and as some fields died naturally ahead of harvest, according to a Reuters poll on Monday.

Clouds hover above a corn field in Dubuque, Iowa, U.S., July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

The USDA in a weekly report due at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) was likely to rate the U.S. corn crop at 70 percent good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week ago, according to an average of estimates by 10 analysts.

Soybean ratings were seen at 66 percent good to excellent, also down 1 point from a week ago, according to the average estimate among analysts. Soybean ratings a week ago fell by 3 percentage points, surprising analysts who had predicted a smaller decline.       

Spring wheat ratings were estimated at 73 percent good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from last week.

Analysts on average estimated the U.S. winter wheat harvest as 95 percent complete and the spring wheat harvest as 28 percent complete.

All figures in pct:

Category Average Range Last week

Corn condition* 70 69-71 71

Soybean condition* 66 65-68 67

Spring wheat condition* 73 72-73 74

Winter wheat harvested 95 94-96 90

Spring wheat harvested 28 25-32 13

* Percent good/excellent

Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; editing by Jonathan Oatis

