U.S. farmers to plant fewer corn, soybean acreage than expected: USDA

FILE PHOTO: Corn is loaded into a truck to be transported for ethanol production in Kelley, Iowa, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Estimates by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for corn and soybean plantings on Wednesday missed analyst expectations, sending futures prices for both commodities up sharply.

Farmers plan to sow 91.144 million acres with corn this year, the most since 2016, and 87.600 million acres with soybeans, the most since 2018, USDA said in the agency’s first official, survey-based look at 2021 U.S. crop area.

Analysts had been expecting the report to show that farmers intended to plant 93.208 million acres of corn and 89.996 million acres of soybeans, according to the average of estimates gathered in a Reuters poll.

Wheat plantings beat expectations at 46.358 million acres, up from a trade estimate of 44.971 million acres however.

In a separate report, USDA said soybean stocks as of March 1 thinned to the lowest level in five years while corn stocks hit a seven-year low.

On- and off-farm soybean stocks were estimated at 1.564 billion bushels as of March 1, down from 2.255 billion at the same point last year, the USDA said in a quarterly grain stocks report after surveying about 8,400 commercial grain facilities and roughly 80,000 farmers. Corn stocks were pegged at 7.701 billion bushels, down from 7.952 billion a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed ahead of the report expected soybean stocks, on average, at 1.534 billion bushels and corn stocks at 7.767 billion bushels.