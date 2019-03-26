Bakken, Niobrara crude flows to Cushing slow, boosting prices

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Crude flows from the Bakken and Niobrara shale basins to Cushing, Oklahoma slowed in March due to winter production outages, dealers said, helping support prices both regionally and at the delivery point for U.S. crude futures.

Production climbed in North Dakota’s Bakken shale patch and the Rockies’ Niobrara region in March, and is expected to reach new peaks in April, according to U.S. Energy Department data.

But the winter outages caused prices to rise in those regions, making it less economical to send oil to Cushing, the biggest U.S. storage hub, where benchmark crude prices are set, market sources said.

The strength in regional prices from the outages, as well as seasonal road transport restrictions are expected to limit flows to Cushing in April, traders said.

Bakken crude production recently hit a record at more than 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd). The Niobrara, which encompasses parts of Colorado and Wyoming, now boasts supply of more than 730,000 bpd. Together, it has created pipeline bottlenecks, but capacity additions are in the works.

Road restrictions are common in the Bakken region in the spring and early summer, when heavy rainfall can limit rig and truck access.

April crude prices at the Bakken oilfields traded “super strong” while prices at Guernsey, Wyoming struggled to keep up, one Bakken crude trader said. That price difference could deter transportation volumes on Kinder Morgan’s Double H Pipeline, which originates in Bakken production areas in North Dakota and Montana and ends near Guernsey, he said.

Double H ultimately provides connections to Cushing via the Pony Express Pipeline.

Monthly average volumes on the Pony Express pipeline fell to about 297,000 bpd through March 25 from about 325,000 bpd last month, according to market intelligence firm Genscape.

The reduced flows helped strengthen the cash roll, or the price traders pay to swap the current contract to the next month. The April/May WTI cash roll traded as strong as parity on Tuesday - compared with negative 15 cents a barrel at the start of the three-day rebalancing window last week. That effectively means traders were paying more to swap contracts than they were at the beginning of the window.

The tight spread reflects an unexpected decline in stockpiles in Cushing. For the past two weeks, data has shown inventory declines at the storage hub. [EIA/S]