Coastal grades firm as Hurricane Sally churns across Gulf of Mexico

(Reuters) - U.S. coastal crude oil grades strengthened on Monday, as Hurricane Sally lumbered toward the central U.S. Gulf Coast, dealers said.

Mars Sour and Thunderhorse firmed 10 cents as Sally became the second significant hurricane to shutter oil and gas activity over the last month.

Sally, which was upgraded to a hurricane on Monday, forced energy firms to shut 21.4%, or 395,790 barrels per day (bpd), of offshore crude production in the northern Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. government said.

Chevron Corp, BP Plc, Equinor and Murphy Oil evacuated some offshore workers from production platforms, the companies reported.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc said production at its Olympus oil and natural gas platform as well as its floating Mars and Appomattox platforms in the Gulf of Mexico has been curtailed.

The hurricane is also disrupting oil imports and exports as the nation’s sole offshore terminal, the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, stopped loading tanker ships on Sunday, while the port of New Orleans was closing Monday.

In refining news, Shell cut production to minimum rates at its 227,400 bpd Norco, Louisiana, refinery, including idling the refinery’s crude distillation unit ahead of the hurricane, sources said.

Phillips 66 will also complete the shutdown of its 255,600 barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery on Monday.

Chevron Corp said its 356,440 bpd Pascagoula, Mississippi, refinery continued normal operations.

PBF Energy plans normal operations at its 190,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery, sources said. Valero Energy Corp’s 125,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Meraux, Louisiana, refinery also plans to continue normal operations, sources said.

In other news, U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to decline by about 68,000 bpd in October to 7.64 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

Major oil industry producers and traders are also forecasting a bleak future for worldwide fuel demand, due to the coronavirus pandemic’s ongoing assault on the global economy.

* Light Louisiana Sweet for October delivery was unchanged at a midpoint of a $1.5 premium, and was bid and offered between a $1.25 and a $1.75 a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* Mars Sour rose 10 cents to a midpoint of a 95-cent premium and traded between a 80-cent and a $1.10 a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* WTI Midland was unchanged at a midpoint of a 20-cent premium, trading between parity and a 40-cent a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* West Texas Sour was unchanged at a midpoint of a 30-cent premium, and was bid and offered between flat and a 60-cent a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* WTI at East Houston, also known as MEH, traded between 60-cents and $1.10 over WTI.

* ICE Brent November futures fell 22 cents to settle at $39.61 a barrel.

* WTI October crude futures fell 7 cents to settle at $37.26 a barrel.

* The Brent/WTI spread narrowed 13 cents to settle at minus $2.05, after hitting a high of minus $2.05 and a low of minus $2.25.