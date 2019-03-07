Coastal grades firm as U.S. inventories swell

FILE PHOTO: Steel drill pipe is seen at sunrise on an oil lease owned by Parsley Energy in the Permian Basin near Midland, Texas U.S. August 24, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

(Reuters) - West Texas Intermediate crude at Midland firmed on Thursday to a premium over U.S. crude futures as shippers purchased more crude ahead of pipeline expansions, dealers said.

Increased demand pushed WTI Midland to trade as high as a $0.20 per barrel premium to U.S. crude, up from a $0.20 discount the day before, dealers said.

West Texas Sour traded at a $0.50 premium, reflecting increased demand for sour grades as supplies have grown harder to find amid U.S. sanctions on Venezuela’s state-run Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., or PDVSA , and pipeline constraints for Canadian heavy crude.

U.S. Gulf Coast crude grades strengthened in early trade as the spread between U.S. crude and global benchmark Brent widened to as much as minus $9.68 per barrel. It settled narrower at minus $9.27.

But the widening spread pushed coastal grades higher. WTI at East Houston, known as MEH, traded as much as $7.45 over WTI, up from $7.30. Mars Sour and Light Louisiana Sweet firmed, as well.

Moda Midstream LLC is considering modifying one of its berths at its Ingleside, Texas crude export terminal to accommodate supertankers, the company’s chief executive said on Thursday.

The Houston-based operator also is studying the feasibility of building a second pier with two more berths. The expansion plan could increase the terminal’s export to more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from the current 1.3 million.