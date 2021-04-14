Coastal grades mostly ease as oil stocks fall

(Reuters) -U.S. coastal crude oil grades broadly weakened on Wednesday as domestic oil inventories fell, dealers said.

Mars Sour crude eased 10 cents to a midpoint of a 5 cent-a-barrel premium to U.S. crude futures. The discount of WTI futures to Brent futures, which typically makes domestic crude more attractive to international buyers when it widens, remained flat at minus $3.36.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 5.9 million barrels in the week to April 9 to 492.4 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.9 million-barrel drop as refinery runs picked up, the Energy Information Administration said. [EIA/S]

Refinery utilization rose to 85%, the highest since March 2020, as refineries returned from seasonal maintenance and ramped up after a freeze in Texas shut a swath of units.

The drawdown led to U.S. crude oil futures to rally nearly $3 a barrel to settle at $63.15 a barrel.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub, however, rose by 346,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

A federal appeals court on Tuesday confirmed bans on offshore oil leasing in most federal Arctic waters and in the Atlantic after the Trump Administration tried to open them up to development.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said President Joe Biden’s reinstatement of Obama-era protections makes moot the previous administration’s attempts to allow oil development there.

* Light Louisiana Sweet for May delivery fell 10 cents to a midpoint of $1.85 and traded between a $1.75 and $1.95 a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* Mars Sour fell 10 cents to a midpoint of 5 cents and traded between a minus 5-cent and 15-cent a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* WTI Midland was unchanged at a midpoint of 45 cents, trading between a 25-cent and 65-cent a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* West Texas Sour rose 5 cents to a midpoint of 85 cents and traded between a 65-cent and $1.05 a barrel discount to U.S. crude futures.

* WTI at East Houston, also known as MEH, traded between 80 cents and $1 a barrel over WTI.

* ICE Brent June futures rose $2.91 to settle at $66.58 a barrel.

* WTI May crude futures rose $2.97 to settle at $63.15 a barrel.

* The Brent/WTI spread fell 1 cent to settle at minus $3.36, after hitting a high of minus $3.36 and a low of minus $3.59.