Grades ease as supplies swell

(Reuters) - U.S. crude grades mostly weakened on Monday in thin trading on signs of rising supplies across the world, while the pandemic kept pressuring demand, dealers said.

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base

Coastal grades including Light Louisiana Sweet, and WTI at East Houston, known as MEH, eased while Mars was steady. Trading volumes were fairly muted after the Good Friday holiday, traders said.

The spread between June U.S. crude futures and Brent widened slightly but has been largely steady, near the minus $3.40 a barrel level over the past week, pressuring exports.

A narrow spread typically makes U.S. crude-linked grades less attractive to foreign buyers compared to those linked to international benchmark Brent.

Global crude grades have been pressured by China slowing imports but demand from India is expected to rise as the country seeks to reduce dependence on OPEC oil, traders said.

Indian refiners are looking at crude from the United States, West Africa, South America and the Mediterranean as options, trade sources said. State refiner, BPCL, bought 3 million barrels of U.S. light sweet grades, including West Texas Intermediate Midland and Eagle Ford, for arrival in May, a trade source said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, agreed last week to hike production monthly from May to July. OPEC member Iran, exempt from making voluntary cuts, is also boosting supply.

Inland grade WTI Midland eased by about 10 cents, dealers said. Prices in the Permian basin have been pressured by signs that production could pick up in coming weeks.

U.S. oil rigs rose by 13, the biggest weekly increase since January 2020, to 337 last week, their highest since April 2020,energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said. [RIG/U]

In refinery news, Exxon Mobil Corp restarted a gas oil hydrotreater at its 560,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery on Sunday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Valero Energy Corp restarted a hydrotreater at its 195,000 bpd McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas, on Monday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. crude futures, dropped by about 718,000 barrels in the week to April 2, traders said citing data from Wood Mackenzie.

* Light Louisiana Sweet for May delivery fell 10 cents to a midpoint of $2.05 a barrel and traded between $2 and $2.10 a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* Mars Sour was unchanged at a midpoint of 30 cents a barrel, trading between 20 cents and 40 cents a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* WTI Midland fell 10 cents to a midpoint of 40 cents a barrel and traded between 20 cents and 60 cents a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* West Texas Sour fell 10 cents to a midpoint of 40 cents a barrel and traded between 20 cents and 60 cents a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* WTI at East Houston, also known as MEH, traded at a midpoint of 95 cents a barrel over WTI.

* ICE Brent June futures fell $2.71 to settle at $62.15 a barrel.

* WTI May crude futures fell $2.80 to settle at $58.65 a barrel.

* The Brent/WTI spread widened 9 cents to settle at minus $3.47, after hitting a high of minus $3.25 and a low of minus $3.58.