Grades little changed as crude output seen falling

(Reuters) -U.S. physical crude oil grades were mostly little changed on Tuesday as domestic oil production was seen declining more than previously thought and the spread between WTI and Brent futures narrowed, dealers said.

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base

WTI Midland crude eased 5 cents to a midpoint of a 35-cent barrel premium to U.S. crude futures, while the discount of U.S. futures to Brent spread narrowed 10 cents to settle at minus $3.37. A narrower spread generally makes U.S. oil less attractive to international buyers.

U.S. crude oil production is expected to fall by 270,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2021 to 11.04 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said, a steeper decline than its previous forecast for a drop of 160,000 bpd.

Production is expected to average 10.9 million bpd in the second quarter of 2021 and increase to almost 11.4 million bpd by the fourth quarter of 2021.

Crude oil stockpiles fell in the most recent week, while fuel inventories rose, according to three market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures. [API/S]

Industry group API did not respond to a request for comment.

Crude stocks were down by 2.6 million barrels in the week ended April 2, while gasoline inventories rose by 4.6 million barrels and distillate stocks were up by 2.8 million barrels, the data showed according to the sources.

In refining, Exxon Mobil Corp shut the large coker at its 560,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery on Tuesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 51,500-bpd delayed coker was idled early on Tuesday morning, the sources said.

* Light Louisiana Sweet for May delivery fell 5 cents to a midpoint of $2 and traded between a $1.95 and $2.05 a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* Mars Sour fell 5 cents to a midpoint of 25 cents and traded between a 15-cent and 35-cent a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* WTI Midland fell 5 cents to a midpoint of 35 cents and traded between a 15-cent and 55-cent a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* West Texas Sour was unchanged at a midpoint of 40 cents, seen bid and offered between a 20-cent and 60-cent a barrel discount to U.S. crude futures.

* WTI at East Houston, also known as MEH, traded between $1.80 and $2.10 over WTI.

* ICE Brent June futures rose 59 cents to settle at $62.74 a barrel.

* WTI May crude futures rose 68 cents to settle at $59.33 a barrel.

* The Brent/WTI spread narrowed 10 cents to settle at minus $3.37, after hitting a high of minus $3.33 and a low of minus $3.55.