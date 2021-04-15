Grades little changed in thin trade

(Reuters) -U.S. cash crude grades were steady in light trading volumes on Thursday, dealers said.

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

Coastal grades such as Louisiana Light Sweet (LLS) and WTI at East Houston, known as WTI MEH, have come under pressure in recent weeks as the discount of WTI futures to Brent futures has remained narrow.

A narrow spread typically makes U.S.-crude linked grades less attractive to foreign buyers, compared to Brent-linked grades.

China’s record imports of Iranian crude in recent months has squeezed out supply from rival producers, forcing sellers of oil from countries such as Brazil, Angola, Russia as well as the United States to slash prices and divert shipments to India and Europe.

U.S. crude arrivals in Europe are expected to climb to about 18.7 million barrels, the highest since January, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Overall trading volumes for the April cycle have been thin, dealers said.

Meanwhile, inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude futures, fell by about 1.6 million barrels in the week through Tuesday, traders said citing data from Wood Mackenzie.

* Light Louisiana Sweet for May delivery was unchanged at a midpoint of $1.85, trading between $1.75 and $1.95 a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* Mars Sour rose 10 cents to a midpoint of 15 cents a barrel and traded between 15 cents a barrel premium and parity to U.S. crude futures.

* WTI Midland was unchanged at a midpoint of 45 cents a barrel, trading between 25 cents and 65 cents a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* West Texas Sour was unchanged at a midpoint of 85 cents a barrel, trading between 65 cents and $1.05 a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* WTI at East Houston, also known as MEH, traded at a midpoint of $1 a barrel over WTI.

* ICE Brent June futures rose 36 cents to settle at $66.94 a barrel.

* WTI May crude futures rose 31 cents to settle at $63.46 a barrel.

* The Brent/WTI spread widened 7 cents to settle at minus $3.43, after hitting a high of minus $3.33 and a low of minus $3.50.