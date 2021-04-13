Grades steady as Brent/WTI spread remains narrow

(Reuters) - U.S. cash crude differentials were little changed on Tuesday as the spread between benchmark U.S. crude futures and Brent remained narrow, dealers said.

Coastal grades including Louisiana light Sweet (LLS), WTI at Magellan East Houston, known as WTI MEH, and Mars have been pressured as the Brent/WTI spread has contracted.

A narrow spread typically makes U.S.-crude linked coastal grades less attractive to international buyers compared with Brent-linked grades.

“At some point in the month or so, it’s my belief that refiners will run out of tanks to pull from, and China will need to buy spot barrels that are non-Iranian and the MEH market will finally pull,” said Scott Shelton, energy specialist at United ICAP.

Still, overall export interest has been steady in recent weeks, particularly from India, helping lend some support to export grades, traders and brokers said.

Among inland grades, WTI Midland edged higher by 10 cents despite signs of increased production from the Permian Basin.

Output from the Permian, the top-producing basin in the country, is expected to rise by 52,000 bpd to about 4.47 million bpd, the highest since April 2020, the EIA said in a monthly forecast. [EIA/RIG]

Still, nearly half of all oil pipelines from the Permian are expected to be empty by the end of the year, analysts and executives said, as production lags capacity.

Bakken crude at Clearbrook, Minnesota traded at parity with benchmark futures, easing further from a near one-year high touched in May, dealers said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said last week it will allow Energy Transfer LP’s Dakota Access crude oil pipeline to keep running without a federal permit, frustrating activists who wanted the line shut after a key environmental permit was scrapped last year.

DAPL is the biggest pipeline transporting crude out of North Dakota, shipping up to 570,000 barrels of North Dakota’s crude production daily. The Corps, which could have shut DAPL during an environmental review of the line, instead deferred to a U.S. district court to make a call on whether flows on the line should be temporarily halted.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude stocks were down by 3.6 million barrels in the week ended April 9, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

* Light Louisiana Sweet for May delivery rose 10 cents to a midpoint of $1.95 and traded between $1.75 and $2.15 a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* Mars Sour was unchanged at a midpoint of 15 cents a barrel, and traded between 5 cents and 25 cents a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* WTI Midland rose 10 cents to a midpoint of 45 cents a barrel and traded between 25 cents and 65 cents a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* West Texas Sour rose 40 cents to a midpoint of 80 cents a barrel and traded between 60 cents and $1 a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* WTI at East Houston, also known as MEH, traded at a midpoint of 90 cents a barrel over WTI.

* ICE Brent June futures rose 39 cents to settle at $63.67 a barrel.

* WTI May crude futures rose 48 cents to settle at $60.18 a barrel.

* The Brent/WTI spread narrowed 10 cents to settle at minus $3.43, after hitting a high of minus $3.43 and a low of minus $3.67.