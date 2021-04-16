Grades steady as May trade winds down

(Reuters) -U.S. cash crude grades were little changed on Friday as the May trading cycle started to wind down, dealers said.

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

Coastal grades such as Louisiana Light Sweet (LLS) and WTI at East Houston, known as WTI MEH, have come under pressure in recent weeks as the discount of WTI futures to Brent futures has remained narrow under $4 a barrel.

On Friday, LLS strengthened slightly as the spread between benchmark futures widened by about 15 cents a barrel.

A wider spread typically makes U.S.-crude linked grades more attractive to foreign buyers, compared to Brent-linked grades.

The U.S. crude futures contract for delivery in May expires on April 20, triggering the three day window for traders to rebalance positions known as the cash roll.

China’s record imports of Iranian crude in recent months has squeezed out supply from rival producers, forcing sellers of oil from countries such as Brazil, Angola, Russia as well as the United States to slash prices and divert shipments to India and Europe.

U.S. crude arrivals in Europe are expected to climb to about 18.7 million barrels, the highest since January, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Meanwhile, U.S. oil rigs rose seven to 344 this week, their highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said. [RIG/U]

* Light Louisiana Sweet for May delivery rose 25 cents to a midpoint of $2.1 and traded between $2 and $2.20 a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* Mars Sour was unchanged at a midpoint of 15 cents a barrel, trading between 30 cents a barrel premium and parity to U.S. crude futures.

* WTI Midland was unchanged at a midpoint of 45 cents a barrel, trading between 25 cents and 65 cents a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* West Texas Sour was unchanged at a midpoint of 85 cents a barrel, trading between 65 cents and $1.05 a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* WTI at East Houston, also known as MEH, traded at a midpoint of $1 a barrel over WTI.

* ICE Brent June futures fell 17 cents to settle at $66.77 a barrel.

* WTI May crude futures fell 33 cents to settle at $63.13 a barrel.

* The Brent/WTI spread widened 15 cents to settle at minus $3.58, after hitting a high of minus $3.43 and a low of minus $3.61.