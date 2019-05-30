Gulf Coast grades fall as WTI-Brent spread narrows

(Reuters) - U.S. cash crude differentials weakened on Thursday as the spread between U.S. crude and global benchmark Brent narrowed, dealers said.

U.S. crude’s discount to Brent narrowed to less than $10 a barrel, weakening U.S. Gulf Coast grades including Light Louisiana Sweet (LLS) and Mars Sour.

A narrowing spread makes U.S. crude more expensive compared with Brent, lowering demand for U.S. crude exports.

Mars Sour traded as low as a $4.75 a barrel discount to U.S. crude futures, the weakest in more than a month and down from around $5.70 on Wednesday.

U.S. crude inventories fell less than expected last week, declining by 282,000 barrels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said. Analysts had expected a decrease of 857,000 barrels.

The 360,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Ozark crude pipeline, which runs from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Wood River, Illinois, reopened on Thursday, after an “operational check that required a brief shutdown,” operator MPLX LP said in a statement.

The outage earlier this week had roiled U.S. cash crude markets, with the U.S. WTI June/July cash roll trading as low as minus 50 cents per barrel on Wednesday.

* Light Louisiana Sweet for July delivery fell 52 cents to a midpoint of $8.23 and traded between $7.65 and $8.80 a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* Mars Sour fell 82 cents to a midpoint of $4.88 and traded between $4.75 and $5 a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* WTI Midland fell 60 cents to a midpoint of $1.10 and traded between $1.20 and $1 a barrel discount to U.S. crude futures.

* West Texas Sour rose 12 cents to a midpoint of $0.13 and traded between a $0.25 a barrel discount and flat to U.S. crude futures.

* WTI at East Houston, also known as MEH, traded at $7 and $7.25 over WTI.

* ICE Brent July futures fell $2.99 to settle at $66.87 a barrel.

* WTI July crude futures fell $2.29 to settle at $56.59 a barrel.

* The Brent/WTI spread narrowed 68 cents to minus $9.96, after hitting a high of minus $9.64 and a low of minus $10.54.