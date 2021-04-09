Mars Sour crude weakens despite widening Brent/WTI spread

(Reuters) - Mars Sour crude oil weakened on Friday despite the spread between U.S. crude oil futures and Brent futures widening, dealers said.

FILE PHOTO: A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo

Mars Sour, a U.S. Gulf Coast crude oil grade, eased 5 cents to a midpoint of 20 cents and traded as weak as 15 cents as the Brent/WTI spread grew. A wider spread typically makes U.S. physical crude oil grades less attractive to international buyers.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it will allow Energy Transfer LP’s Dakota Access crude oil pipeline to keep running without a federal permit, frustrating activists who wanted the line shut after a key environmental permit was scrapped last year.

DAPL is the biggest pipeline transporting crude out of North Dakota, shipping up to 570,000 barrels of North Dakota’s crude production daily. The Corps, which could have shut DAPL during an environmental review of the line, instead deferred to a U.S. district court to make a call on whether flows on the line should be temporarily halted.

In oil production, U.S. energy firms added two natural gas rigs and kept the number of oil rigs unchanged this week, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said, with analysts forecasting more rigs were needed to keep production steady. [RIG/U]

Oil production activity across U.S. Great Plains and Rocky Mountain states rose moderately last quarter, marking the first year-on-year increase since 2019, according to a report on Friday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to April 6, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 18,604 contracts to 375,436 during the period.

* Light Louisiana Sweet for May delivery was unchanged at a midpoint of $1.95, trading between a $1.90 and $2 a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* Mars Sour fell 5 cents to a midpoint of 20 cents and traded between a 15-cent and 25-cent a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* WTI Midland was unchanged at a midpoint of 40 cents, trading between a 30-cent and 50-cent a barrel premium to U.S. crude futures.

* West Texas Sour fell 20 cents to a midpoint of 40 cents and traded between a 30-cent and 50-cent a barrel discount to U.S. crude futures.

* WTI at East Houston, also known as MEH, traded between 85 cents and $1.05 over WTI.

* ICE Brent June futures fell 25 cents to settle at $62.95 a barrel.

* WTI May crude futures fell 28 cents to settle at $59.32 a barrel.

* The Brent/WTI spread widened 3 cents to settle at minus $3.60, after hitting a high of minus $3.41 and a low of minus $3.64.