U.S. crude oil exports in May reached 1.02 million bpd: U.S. Census Bureau

(Reuters) - U.S. crude oil exports reached 1.02 million barrels per day in May, slightly higher than the 1.00 million bpd in April, foreign trade data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed on Thursday

Exports to Canada were 372,000. Exports to China were 147,000. Exports to Netherlands were 108,000. Exports to Malaysia were 68,000. Exports to United kingdom were 63,000. Exports to Colombia were 48,000. Exports to Curacao were 32,000. Exports to Peru were 25,000. Exports to Bahamas were 23,000. Exports to Spain were 23,000. Exports to Norway were 22,000. Exports to Italy were 22,000. Exports to France were 21,000. Exports to Korea, south were 16,000. Exports to Dominican republic were 16,000. Exports to Japan were 10,000. Exports to Argentina were 9,000.

U.S. Census’s foreign trade oil data is published weeks earlier than closely watched U.S. Energy Information Administration trade figures. The EIA, which bases its numbers on the Census data, will release its monthly crude figures at the end of the month.